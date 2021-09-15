BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $255.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.18 and a 200 day moving average of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

