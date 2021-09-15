BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.60. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

