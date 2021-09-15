BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 23.9% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 30.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $126.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,520.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.00. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

