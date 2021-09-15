BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $409.88 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.25 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

