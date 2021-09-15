BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 88.9% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 125.45 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

