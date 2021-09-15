BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.93 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Huazhu Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Huazhu Group by 51.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Huazhu Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.02.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.