BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after buying an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after buying an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after buying an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.