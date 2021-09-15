BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $166.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

