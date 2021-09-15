BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 1,313 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.94.

MDB opened at $505.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.30. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $515.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.56, for a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,491,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,767 shares of company stock valued at $72,017,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

