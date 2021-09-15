BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 25,219 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

CCL stock opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

