BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,639 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.23. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $1,219,075.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,563 shares of company stock worth $23,030,536. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

