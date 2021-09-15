BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,736 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.95.

Albemarle stock opened at $230.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $253.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

