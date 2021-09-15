BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $2,256,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 913.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.02.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.