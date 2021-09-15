BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $195.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $199.88.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

