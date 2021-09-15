BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118,489 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.21% of Eldorado Gold worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 19,289,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,930,000 after buying an additional 5,149,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after buying an additional 2,884,587 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,279,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,051,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 218,935 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 233.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 726,554 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

