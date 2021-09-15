British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. British Land has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

