British Land (LON:BLND) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $518.48

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 518.48 ($6.77) and traded as low as GBX 514.80 ($6.73). British Land shares last traded at GBX 517.60 ($6.76), with a volume of 818,917 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on British Land from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 618 ($8.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 485.43 ($6.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 518.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -4.65.

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 1,647 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.82 ($10,888.19). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 57,186 shares of company stock worth $29,026,479.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

