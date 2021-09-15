Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $975.24

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 975.24 ($12.74) and traded as low as GBX 930 ($12.15). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 930 ($12.15), with a volume of 382,417 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Get Britvic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 975.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 920.70. The company has a market cap of £2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.