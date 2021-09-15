Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $508.00

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $508.00 and last traded at $506.17, with a volume of 44774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $501.87.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

The firm has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $484.42 and a 200-day moving average of $470.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $8,652,754. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

