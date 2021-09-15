Brokerages Anticipate 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will post sales of $145.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the lowest is $142.80 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $588.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $373,640. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.