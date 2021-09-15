Brokerages Anticipate ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. 17,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,948. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.22.

In other ACM Research news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its position in ACM Research by 19.2% during the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 151,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

