Brokerages Anticipate Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 364,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 39,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 383.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 543,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $20.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

