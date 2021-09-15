Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ares Management reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,873. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

