Brokerages Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 13.3% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,333,000 after acquiring an additional 414,453 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 11.2% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,656,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after acquiring an additional 267,816 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in KBR by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,371,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,054,000 after purchasing an additional 446,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after purchasing an additional 169,593 shares during the period.

NYSE KBR opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.81 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

