Brokerages Anticipate Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,299. The firm has a market cap of $270.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 38,535 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

