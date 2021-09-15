Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $234.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.25. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,959,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after acquiring an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 129.9% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

