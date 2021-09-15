Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 1,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,173. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $734.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.66.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,957 shares of company stock worth $224,831. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

