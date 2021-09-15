Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). American Public Education reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

APEI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,963. The stock has a market cap of $484.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,981,000 after purchasing an additional 168,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 959,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after buying an additional 220,587 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

