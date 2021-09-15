Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDSI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BDSI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,222. The stock has a market cap of $410.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

