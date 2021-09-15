Brokerages Expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Analysts expect CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to report sales of $5.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 billion. CDW posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $17,993,133 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

