Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Elys Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 5.16. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.73.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

