Brokerages Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). Heat Biologics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Heat Biologics by 690.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,288. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91. Heat Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

