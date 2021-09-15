Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post $834.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $851.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $813.84 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $698.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) EPS. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $74.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

