Brokerages Expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.63. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 2,500,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $868.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

