Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Oil & Gas.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

VIST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 80,401 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60,986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vista Oil & Gas by 24.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 39,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIST opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $372.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.43.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.