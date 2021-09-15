Brokers Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($9.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($9.68). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHVN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.27.

BHVN stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after buying an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $49,082,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

