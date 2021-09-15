Brokers Offer Predictions for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.86. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after acquiring an additional 174,248 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after acquiring an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after acquiring an additional 938,367 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

