Brokers Offer Predictions for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million.

TNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 119.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $19,008,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.