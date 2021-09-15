Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,542. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.