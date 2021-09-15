Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brookdale Senior Living.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,542. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.