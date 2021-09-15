Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
BRTHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.
About Brother Industries
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.