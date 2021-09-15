Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

BRTHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.