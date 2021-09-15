Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.10% of Brown & Brown worth $463,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,319,000 after acquiring an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15,466.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after buying an additional 752,450 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

