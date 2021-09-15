BSCPAD Market Cap Reaches $100.44 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $100.44 million and $7.32 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00177424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.04 or 0.07305154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.03 or 1.00210141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.59 or 0.00881507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

