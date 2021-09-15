BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONN opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.60. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

