BTMX Market Capitalization Achieves $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. BTMX has a market capitalization of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00064829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00147031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00852864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00046838 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

