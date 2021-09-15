Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,084,266,000.00 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Bumble stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. 1,889,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Bumble by 148.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 106,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bumble by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bumble by 196.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

