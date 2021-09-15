Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Short Interest Update

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CGLD opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Buscar has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

