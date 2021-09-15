Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BZZUY stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Buzzi Unicem has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25.

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

BZZUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.