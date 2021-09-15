C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel Sells 75,400 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $3,718,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AI traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,500,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,137. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

