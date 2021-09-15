C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 214.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of C4 Therapeutics worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $50.58.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $3,196,618. Corporate insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

