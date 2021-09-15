Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $924.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will announce sales of $924.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $826.48 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Cabot posted sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

